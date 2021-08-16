Michael Mick O'Connell, Riverside Drive, Castleisland and late of Counguilla, Scartaglen
A private family funeral will be held for Michael with his Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday morning in Parish Church followed by burial in Kilsarcon cemetery . The mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv.
Advertisement
No flowers please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimers Association
Recommended
Councillor says junction in Kenmare has become a laughing stockAug 17, 2021 13:08
Speed limit reduced to 30km/hr in Tralee and Killarney town centresAug 16, 2021 15:08
Woman dies in crash on Tralee to Listowel RoadAug 16, 2021 15:08
Main Tralee to Listowel road re-opens following fatal crashAug 17, 2021 08:08
Kerry solicitor reminding drivers to declare penalty points to insurersAug 17, 2021 13:08