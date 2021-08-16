Advertisement

Michael Mick O'Connell

Aug 17, 2021 15:08 By receptionradiokerry
Michael Mick O'Connell, Riverside Drive, Castleisland and late of Counguilla, Scartaglen

A private family funeral will be held for Michael with his Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday morning in Parish Church followed by burial in Kilsarcon cemetery . The mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimers Association

