Michael (Mick) Clifford, Westbourne Road, Croydon, London and late of Woodford, Listowel.
Peacefully, on April 11th, 2022. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Margaret, stepchildren Adrian, Terry and Caroline, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends in Ireland and England.
Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Friday morning at 11.15am, with the Requiem Mass for Michael being celebrated at 11.30am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.
