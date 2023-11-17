Michael (Mick) Casey, Annagh, Castlemaine and formerly of Coolroe, Killorglin
Reposing Sunday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 4 to 6pm
Funeral arriving Monday morning to Kiltallagh Church where the Requiem Mass for Michael (Mick) Casey will be celebrated at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv
Family Flowers Only. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit UHK or The Irish Cancer Society.
House Private Please
