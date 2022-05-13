Michael “Mick” Cahalane, Sea View, Sneem.

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare from 6pm to 8pm on Sunday (May 15th) Requiem Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Sneem at 12 noon on Monday (May 16th) - which will be livestreamed on www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org – followed by burial in Sneem Cemetery.

Family Information: Peacefully in the excellent care of the staff at Cork University Hospital and surrounded by his daughters. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary, sister Mary Kate and brother Patrick. Sadly missed by his daughters Mary, Susan, Catherine and Ellen, brother Donie and sister Breda, grandsons Adrian and Sean, granddaughters Niamh and Doireann, sons-in-law, sister-in law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace