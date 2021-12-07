Michael (Mick) Browne of Dromolought, Lisselton, Co. Kerry, beloved husband of Betty and dearest father of Norma, Denise, Caitriona and Joanne and brother of the late Joan and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren William and Jack, sisters Kate and Nora (New York), sons-in-law Tim Murphy, Bruce Mansour and John Hogan, nephews, nieces, relatives, great neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Wednesday from 6pm to 7:30 pm for family and close friends. Funeral cortége departing the Gleasure Funeral Home on Thursday morning via Michael’s home in Dromolought via Ballyconry Cross en route to St. John’s Church, Ballybunion arriving at 11:45 for Requiem Mass at 12 noon (livestreamed on www.munsterfunerallivestream.ie/michael-browne-ballybunion) followed by interment in Gale Cemetery, Lisselton.

House Strictly Private Please.