Michael (Mick) Barron, Rock Road, Killarney and formerly of Tonragee, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Beloved husband of Rita (nee McCarthy). Sadly missed and dearly loved by his sons Aidan, Colum, Shane, Kieran and daughter Michelle, daughters-in-law Sharon, Gina and Claudia and Kieran's partner Veronika, his much loved grandchildren Luke, Lucas, Grace, Siún, Helena and Kevin, his brother Thomas, sisters Mai, Patsy and Elizabeth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by his parents Johnny and Lilah and brother John. "May Michael Rest In Peace"

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in New Ardchrone Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Michael will be live streamed on http://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral.