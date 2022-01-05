Michael (Miceál) O’Keeffe.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (7th January) from 4 to 6 pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net )

Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Baile Mhuire, Balloonagh, Tralee (www.bailemhuire.com/new-donation ), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family Information:-

Beloved husband of Peggie and dearest father of Mark & Áine.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren David, Adam, Chloe, Michael, Harry, Lucas & Thomas, his brother Donal, sisters Kathleen (Keane), Bridie (Curran) & Carmel (Culloty), son-in-law Rob (Neale), daughter-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.