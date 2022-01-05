|Michael (Miceál) O’Keeffe, Hillview Drive, Caherslee, Tralee.
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (7th January) from 4 to 6 pm for family and close friends.
Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net )
Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Baile Mhuire, Balloonagh, Tralee (www.bailemhuire.com/new-donation ), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Family Information:-
Beloved husband of Peggie and dearest father of Mark & Áine.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren David, Adam, Chloe, Michael, Harry, Lucas & Thomas, his brother Donal, sisters Kathleen (Keane), Bridie (Curran) & Carmel (Culloty), son-in-law Rob (Neale), daughter-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Michael (Miceál) O’Keeffe.Jan 7, 2022 08:01 By receptionradiokerry
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus
Recommended
UHK announces further cancellations due to staff shortagesJan 7, 2022 08:01
20 investigations into alleged cheating by MTU Kerry studentsJan 5, 2022 13:01
Aoife Beary being laid to rest todayJan 7, 2022 08:01
Gardaí arrest unaccompanied learner driver for breaking multiple driving lawsJan 6, 2022 17:01
Post mortem completed on body found in ListowelJan 6, 2022 08:01