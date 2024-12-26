Michael McCarthy

Peacefully after a short illness. Predeceased by his wife Cecelia, brother Paddy and his sisters Eileen, Mary, Kitty and Sheila. Sadly missed by his children Edward, Timothy, Michael J., John, Abina and Veronica, his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his grandchildren, sister Peggy Barrett, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening, 27th December 2024 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Old Kilcummin Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral