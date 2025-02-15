Advertisement

Michael Mc Sweeney

Feb 15, 2025
Michael Mc Sweeney, Coomacullen, Clonkeen, Killarney, passed peacefully on Friday 14th February 2025, surrounded by his loving family.Deeply regretted by his children Paul, Miriam, Fidelma, Peter and Michelle. His daughter - in - law Denise, his sons - in - law Thomas and Paul, his grandchildren Eoin, Brion, Adam, Ellie and Micheál. Michael is predeceased by his loving wife Philomena and his siblings William, John, Éamon, Patrick, Eileen and Hannah.

Sadly missed by his extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home Barraduff, (V93 D544) on Sunday 16th February from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Clonkeen (V93 P710) on Monday 17th February for Requiem mass at 11am, burial afterwards in Killaha cemetery.

