Michael Mc Sweeney, Coomacullen, Clonkeen, Killarney, passed peacefully on Friday 14th February 2025, surrounded by his loving family.Deeply regretted by his children Paul, Miriam, Fidelma, Peter and Michelle. His daughter - in - law Denise, his sons - in - law Thomas and Paul, his grandchildren Eoin, Brion, Adam, Ellie and Micheál. Michael is predeceased by his loving wife Philomena and his siblings William, John, Éamon, Patrick, Eileen and Hannah.