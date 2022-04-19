Michael Mangan, Rathanane, Kilcummin, Killarney and formerly of Ardlahas, Beaufort.
Deeply mourned by his wife Noreen, children; Catherina, Christina & John, grandchildren Dylan & Isabelle, sons-in-law Dave & Ger, brothers John & Denis, sister Kathleen (McGillycuddy), brothers & sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family & friends.
Reposing on Friday evening (April 22nd) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin from 7pm to 8.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home to St. Mary's Church, Beaufort arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground, Knockeendubh. Mass will be live streamed on www.churchmedia.tv
Recommended
Kerry woman scores first goal for IrelandApr 19, 2022 18:04
Choice based letting likely to be introduced in Kerry in third quarterApr 20, 2022 17:04
Kerry COVID-19 testing centre to move locationApr 21, 2022 09:04
Hundreds of jobs available at Kerry Jobs FairApr 20, 2022 13:04
Articulated lorry stuck in Conor PassApr 20, 2022 17:04