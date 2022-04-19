Advertisement

Michael Mangan

Apr 21, 2022 12:04 By receptionradiokerry
Michael Mangan

Michael Mangan, Rathanane, Kilcummin, Killarney and formerly of Ardlahas, Beaufort.

Deeply mourned by his wife Noreen, children; Catherina, Christina & John, grandchildren Dylan & Isabelle, sons-in-law Dave & Ger, brothers John & Denis, sister Kathleen (McGillycuddy), brothers & sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family & friends.

Reposing on Friday evening (April 22nd) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin from 7pm to 8.30pm.  Removal on Saturday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home to St. Mary's Church, Beaufort arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground, Knockeendubh.  Mass will be live streamed on www.churchmedia.tv

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus