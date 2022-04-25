Michael (Larry) Crean of Castleview, Fenit.
Beloved husband of Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family, his aunt Sr. Catherine, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Wednesday (27th April) from 6 to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph’s Oratory, Fenit on Thursday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on churchmedia.tv/st-josephs). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Kerry-Cork Health Link Bus (www.kerrycancersupport.com), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
