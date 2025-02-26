The death has occurred of Michael Kissane

Michael passed away peacefully on Feb 25th 2025, surrounded by his loving family, in the exceptional care of The Listowel Community Hospital staff.

Predeceased by his parents Nora and Mick, his brothers David, Jimmy, John and sister Maureen.

Mike will be sadly missed by his sister Annie (Campbell), brothers Patrick & Dominic, sisters in-law Peig, Bernadette & Máire and brother in-law Paddy Fitzmaurice, along with his many nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Kerry Hospice.

Rest in peace

Reposing in Lynch `s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Friday Feb. 28th from 5.30-7.00pm

Michael `s funeral cortege will arrive at St. John `s Church, Ballybunion on Sat March 1st for Requiem Mass at 11.00am (live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion)

Burial will take place in the adjoining cemetery (St John`s) immediately afterwards