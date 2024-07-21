Michael Joseph (Mike Joe) Nelan, Knockane, Ballyheigue and formerly of Farran, Causeway. Mike Joe passed away peacefully on Friday 19th July in University Hospital, Tralee, Co. Kerry in the care of U.H.K staff and surrounded by his loving family. Mike Joe is predeceased by his wife Mary Jane (nee Leen), sister Peggy and brother Christy. Deeply missed by his children Ita and Tom, grandchildren Caoimhe and Oisin, son-in-law Cathal, daughter-in-law Miya, brothers Tony (Causeway) and Brendan (Coventry UK), brother-in-law John (Johnny). His absence will be felt by relatives and a large circle of friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Hartnetts Funeral Home V92 WTK8. Ballyheigue on Monday 22nd July from 5.30pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday 23rd July at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue, followed by cremation to Shannon Crematorium.
The mass will be live streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ballyheigue
