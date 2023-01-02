Michael Hennessy, Tarbert and formerly of Beale, Co. Kerry.

January 2nd 2023, peacefully, in his 92nd year, with his devoted family by his side, at his daughter Mary’s home.

Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee O’Connor), dad of the late Angela, and also predeceased by his brother John Joe.

Much loved dad of Catherine, Mary, Maurice and John, adored brother to Margaret Galvin (Finuge), father-in-law of Rob Landers, James Carrig, Mary McHugh and Shirley Kearney and loving Granda to Seán, Katie, Bob, Joe, Séamus, Conor, Michael, Sophie, Hugh, Niamh, Clodagh and Róisín.

Michael will be missed by his nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Fr. John, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Advertisement

Reposing at his daughter Mary’s home (V31AX59) on this Tuesday evening (January 3rd) from 5pm until 8pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert, on this Wednesday afternoon at 1:45pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Interment to follow at the adjoining cemetery.