Michael ‘Haulie’ O'Dwyer, Killurley, Ballinskelligs.

Michael (Haulie) in the presence of his loving family, in the Tralee Palliative Care Unit. Late of Killurley West Ballinskelligs and formerly of Waterville County Kerry. Predeceased by his mother Mary Carmel and aunt Noreen Moriarty. Adored and sadly missed by his loving wife Liz, father Michael (Micko) Dwyer, brothers John, Robbie, Karl, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, parents-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended O'Dwyer and O'Shea families, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Advertisement

Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville, from 4pm-8pm Friday, 7th October. Funeral Mass at 11am Saturday, 8th October, in St Finian's Church, Waterville, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, in lieu, to the Palliative Care Unit Tralee, University Hospital Kerry.