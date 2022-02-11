Michael Gleasure of Castle Demesne, Tralee, Co. Kerry,

Died suddenly on 11th February 2022, beloved son of Cecilia (nee Ahern ) and the late Frank and dearest brother of Marion, Gerard & Karen.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his uncle Pat, aunts Ann & Kathleen, brothers-in-law Finbarr & Richard, sister-in-law Kathy, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning (14th February) at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Coronary Care Unit, U.H.L., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home Tralee.