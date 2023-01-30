The death of Michael Fitzgerald, John St., Dingle and Ballinasare, Annascaul has occurred on the 31st of January 2023 at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his wife Mary. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Rose, sons Michael, Kevin and John Paul, his nine grandchildren, his brother John and sister Ann (Flynn), son in law John, daughters in law Margaret, Patricia and Colleen, sisters in law Bríd and Peigí, brother in law Tony, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Friday evening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. followed by private cremation.
