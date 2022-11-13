Advertisement

Michael Fahy

Nov 15, 2022 08:11 By receptionradiokerry
Michael Fahy

Michael Fahy, Knockanbrack, Lyreacrompane and late of Cahermorris, Corrandulla, Co. Galway.

Suddenly, on November 13th, 2022, at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Bridget, brothers John and Vincent. Michael will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his children Michael and Lorraine and their mother Margaret, Sarah and Anna and their mother Amanda, brothers Billy and Paul, sisters Mary and Bridie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.  MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Michael being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial on Friday at 12 noon in Cregg Cemetery, Claregalway.

Advertisement

House private, please.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus