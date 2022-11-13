Michael Fahy, Knockanbrack, Lyreacrompane and late of Cahermorris, Corrandulla, Co. Galway.

Suddenly, on November 13th, 2022, at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Bridget, brothers John and Vincent. Michael will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his children Michael and Lorraine and their mother Margaret, Sarah and Anna and their mother Amanda, brothers Billy and Paul, sisters Mary and Bridie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Michael being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial on Friday at 12 noon in Cregg Cemetery, Claregalway.

House private, please.