Michael Daly Junior

Jan 25, 2024 15:30 By receptionradiokerry
Knockbrack, Firies, Killarney

Reposing Friday evening at Flynns Funeral Home, Castlemaine from 6.30pm to 8pm followed by removal to Kiltallagh Church.

Requiem Mass for Michael Daly Jnr will take place Saturday at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Mass will be livestreamed on Churchmedia.tv.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Glebe Lodge c/o Kerry Parents & Friends

