Michael Costello, 14 Marconi Ave, Ballybunion, is pre-deceased by his sister, Norrie, brother Maurice and wife Joan.
Michael will be sadly missed by his son, Michéal, Michéal `s partner, Emma Driver, his sisters, Nuala and Sheila Costello, nieces, nephews, cousins, brother-in-law, other relatives and friends
REST IN PEACE
Reposing in Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Tuesday the 18th of February from 5.30-7.00pm
Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Johns Church, Ballybunion on Wednesday the 19th February, where the Requiem Mass for Michael Costello will be celebrated at 11.00am
Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Killehenny cemetery.
Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on St John’s parish ballybunion Facebook page.
