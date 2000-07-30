Advertisement

Michael Costello

Feb 15, 2025 09:42 By receptionradiokerry
Michael Costello

Michael Costello, 14 Marconi Ave, Ballybunion, is pre-deceased by his sister, Norrie, brother Maurice and wife Joan.

Michael will be sadly missed by his son, Michéal, Michéal `s partner, Emma Driver, his sisters, Nuala and Sheila Costello, nieces, nephews, cousins, brother-in-law, other relatives and friends

REST IN PEACE

Reposing in Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Tuesday the 18th of February from 5.30-7.00pm

Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Johns Church, Ballybunion on Wednesday the 19th February, where the Requiem Mass for Michael Costello will be celebrated at 11.00am

Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Killehenny cemetery.

Advertisement

Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on St John’s parish ballybunion Facebook page.

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus