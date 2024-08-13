Michael Casey, Killurley West, Cahersiveen. Predeceased by his parents John and Mary and his brothers Patrick and Christy. Sadly missed by his sister Mary, his brother John, sister-in-law Helen, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Wednesday from 6.30pm to 8.30pm followed by removal to the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Keelavarnogue Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to University Hospital Kerry.

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen