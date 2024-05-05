Michael Carmody, Rockpark Avenue, Connolly Park, Tralee.

Michael passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 4th May 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his wife Kate, brothers Tom and Johnny and sister Mary.

Dearly loved and sadly missed by his children, Jer, Michael, Donie, Mary and Eleanor. Michael will be lovingly remembered by his daughters-in-law and sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace.

Reposing in the Rose Chapel, Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday 5th May 2024 from 6.00pm to 7:30pm. Funeral cortége arriving at Our Lady and St Brendan's Church, Tralee at 10:30am for 11:00am Requiem Mass on Monday 6th May 2024, followed by burial in Rath Cemetery.

Michael’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1

Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit UHK or care of Hogan’s Funeral Home.