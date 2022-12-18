Michael Buckley, Coolgrean Park, Killarney and formerly of Coolcaslagh and Mike's Take Away, Killarney
Beloved husband of Sheila and loving father of Jerry, Charlie, Pat, Corinna, Amanda and Irene. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
"May He Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney, on Monday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.
