Michael Browne of Castletown, Kilflynn,
Reposing at the Day Chapel at St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Tuesday (17th December) from 5 to 6.30 pm. Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn on Wednesday at 11 am (streamed on St Marys). Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn.
Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
