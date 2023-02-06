Michael Brosnan of Kerins’ Park, Tralee and formerly Lixnaw; died peacefully in the wonderful care of all at Aperee Living on 5th February 2023, beloved husband of the late Eileen and dearest father of Dermot, Michael, Gillian, Kay, Sandra, Avril & Denise.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, sisters Marjorie (Griffin) & Vera (Higgins), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (9th February) from 6 to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Annagh Cemetery, Blennerville.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Kerry Hospice Foundation or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
