Michael Brennan, Killoe, Cahersiveen, peacefully, on Thursday 21st April 2022 in the loving care of the staff of Valentia Community Hospital. Sadly missed by his brother Joseph, his sisters Eileen & Mary, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. May Michael Rest In Peace

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. Michael’s remains will arrive to the O’Connell Memorial, Church, Cahersiveen on Wednesday morning for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen.

Requiem Mass live streaming: https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen