Michael Brendan Galvin, Patch, Duagh.
A Funeral Mass that was postponed in 2020 due to lockdown, will now be celebrated in St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Wednesday morning at 10am, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh
Interment took place in 2020.
