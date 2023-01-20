Michael Barry
Horse Island, Ballinskelligs
Reposing at the family home Ballinskelligs ( V23D584 )on Sunday 22nd and Monday 23rd January from 6.00pm to 8.00pm.Removal from the family home to St. Michael The Archangel Church, Dungegan, Ballinskelligs, on Tuesday morning (January 24th) for requiem mass at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ballinskelligs, Co Kerry.
Requiem mass will be live-streamed via the following link: http://www.churchservices.tv/ballinskelligs
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Caherciveen Hospice.
The death has occurred of Michael Barry,Horse Island,Ballinskelligs,Co Kerry on the 21st of January 2023,peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the gentle care of the staff at St Anne’s Hospital,Caherciveen.
Sadly missed and dear husband of Kathleen and dearly loved father to Michelle, Patrice, Aidan and Pierse. Deeply regretted by Joshua Kenneally Vernon and Jerry Devane, sons-in-law Raymond and Adam, daughters-in-law Aisling and Laura.
Proud grandfather to Ryan, Leah, Eve, Ruby, Oisín, Fionn, Paige & Callum. Deeply regretted by his brother John and sister Nora, nieces, nephews ,relatives, neighbours and many friends. Pre-deceased by his sisters Sheila, Annie and Teresa.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis
