Michael Barry of Rock Street, Tralee, died peacefully (following his 100th birthday) surrounded by his cherished family, on 27th October 2023, beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Savage) and dear father of Tommy, Richard, Caroline & Joan. Sadly missed by his loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law Kevin (O’Shea) & Billy (Downes), daughters-in-law Kathy & Phil, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (30th October) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Friends of University Hospital Kerry, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.