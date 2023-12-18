Advertisement

May Scott

Dec 18, 2023 13:38 By receptionradiokerry
May Scott

May Scott, Bealtaine, Upper Benmore, Ballyduff, Tralee, Co Kerry.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday evening from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm.  Arriving at St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff on Thursday at 1:15pm for Requiem Mass  at 1:30pm, followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.

(The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry Website).

Enquiries to Lawlor's Funeral Directors, Ballyduff.

Advertisement

Rest In peace

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus