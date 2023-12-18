May Scott, Bealtaine, Upper Benmore, Ballyduff, Tralee, Co Kerry.
Reposing at her residence on Wednesday evening from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Arriving at St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff on Thursday at 1:15pm for Requiem Mass at 1:30pm, followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.
(The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry Website).
Enquiries to Lawlor's Funeral Directors, Ballyduff.
Advertisement
Rest In peace
Recommended
Kerry Gardaí say plan is in place to target street begging across the countyDec 18, 2023 13:06
Kerry woman who helped Allies defeat Nazi Germany remained proud of her rootsDec 18, 2023 13:10
Man appears in court in relation to assault causing harm at Kerry refugee centreDec 18, 2023 13:11
Listowel's All-Ireland semi-final fixed for TullamoreDec 18, 2023 12:57
11% of Fáilte Ireland beds in Kerry used for refugees or asylum seekersDec 18, 2023 12:09