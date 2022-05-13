Advertisement

Mavis Phelan nee Robertson.

May 15, 2022 09:05 By receptionradiokerry
Mavis Phelan nee Robertson of Ardfert, Co. Kerry, Dingle, Dublin and originally Liverpool.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday evening (16th May) from 3pm to 5 pm.  Private cremation will follow.  Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit U.H.K. & Recovery Haven, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.  House private please.

Family information- Beloved wife of the late Stanley and dear mother of Keith, Christopher, Peter and Kirstie (Nowak).

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Laoise, Liam, Victoria, Ellen, Daisy, Lilly and Cameron, son-in-law Artur, daughter-in-law Laurie, relatives and many friends.

 

 

