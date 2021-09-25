Maurice Wrenn

Railway House Basin View Tralee.
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 3 to 5 pm for family and close friends.
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Maurice will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Beloved son of the late James & Mary and dearest brother of Breda (Ballincollig- Cork), Mary (Ennis), James, Michael, Siobhán (Tralee) & Patrick.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, brothers-in-law Andy & Peter, sister-in-law Marilyn, relatives, neighbours and friends.
