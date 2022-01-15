Maurice Sheehan, East Commons, Ardfert.
Beloved husband of Kathleen. Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great grandnephews, great grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Wednesday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Maurice will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv ). Interment afterwards in St. Brendan’s Churchyard Cemetery, Ardfert.
