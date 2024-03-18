Maurice Roche Sunhill, Killorglin, and formerly of Upper Bridge Street, Killorglin and Ballyanihan, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork (ex Fexco and ex Dairygold) passed away peacefully on 16th March 2024 surrounded by his loving family in the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his parents Mossy and Maura, his sister Helen and his brother Patrick.

As a devoted husband and father he will be greatly missed by his beloved wife Kae, daughter Natasha, sons Maurice (Moss) and James, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Lara, his much loved grandchildren Oscar, Chloe and Adam, his brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin (V93PK66) on Tuesday evening 19th March from 4.00p.m. to 7.00p.m. Funeral will arrive to St James Church Killorglin on Wednesday 20th March for Requiem Mass at 10:30a.m. followed by private cremation at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork on Thursday 21st March. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit UHK. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church