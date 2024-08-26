Maurice O’Keeffe of Ballyroe, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Maurice passed away peacefully on Monday 26th August 2024, surrounded by those who loved him, in the gentle care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry.

Maurice O’Keeffe was the beloved husband of Jane (née O’Hea), adored father of Héléne, Claire and David and loving grandfather to Esmée and Saibh, who brought him so much joy.

Maurice will be sadly missed by his brothers John and Dominic, his son-in-law Barra Vernon and daughter-in-law Rosalie Heikens-O’Keeffe, his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and his nieces and nephews.

Maurice’s family, friends and the many people he met during his almost 30 years of recording oral history, will remember his gentleness, his energy and enthusiasm, and will sadly miss his brightening presence in their lives.

Funeral Arrangements:-

A funeral service to celebrate the life of Maurice will take place on Thursday 29th at 12:00 p.m. in St. John’s Church, Tralee (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Burial afterwards in Ardfert Cathedral Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (Kerry Hospice Foundation) or to the K.S.P.C.A., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. House Private Please

Rest in Peace