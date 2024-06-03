Maurice O'Flaherty, Coil, Listowel.
Peacefully, on June 2nd, 2024, at University Hospital, Kerry. Beloved son of the late Tom and Mary and brother of the late Morgan. Maurice will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Caroline, sister Mary, nieces Caroline and Marie, brother-in-law Maurice, sisters-in-law Anne, Norma and Monica, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Tuesday evening, June 4th, from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm.
Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Wednesday afternoon, at 2.15 pm, with the Requiem Mass for Maurice being celebrated at 2.30 pm, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.
Recommended
Kerry begin Gaynor Cup todayJun 3, 2024 13:12
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notesJun 3, 2024 12:44
10% drop in property crime recorded year-on-year in KerryJun 3, 2024 13:10
Kerry MEP says EU town centre initiative is needed to tackle derelictionJun 3, 2024 13:10
Woodpeckers spotted in Killarney National ParkJun 3, 2024 12:06