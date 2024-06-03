Maurice O'Flaherty, Coil, Listowel.

Peacefully, on June 2nd, 2024, at University Hospital, Kerry. Beloved son of the late Tom and Mary and brother of the late Morgan. Maurice will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Caroline, sister Mary, nieces Caroline and Marie, brother-in-law Maurice, sisters-in-law Anne, Norma and Monica, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Tuesday evening, June 4th, from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm.

Advertisement

Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Wednesday afternoon, at 2.15 pm, with the Requiem Mass for Maurice being celebrated at 2.30 pm, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.