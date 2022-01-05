Advertisement

Maurice Ó Sullivan.

Jan 6, 2022 07:01 By receptionradiokerry
Maurice Ó Sullivan.

Maurice Ó Sullivan Tennis, Valentia Island.

Waking at his son Mossie’s residence today Thursday from 2 to 8pm for family and close friends only.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11am in St Teresa and Derarca’s Church Chapeltown Valentia

.Burial will take place afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery.

Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to Valentia Community Hospital

Advertisement

Enquiries to Lynch’s funeral directors Valentia

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus