Maurice Ó Sullivan Tennis, Valentia Island.
Waking at his son Mossie’s residence today Thursday from 2 to 8pm for family and close friends only.
Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11am in St Teresa and Derarca’s Church Chapeltown Valentia
.Burial will take place afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery.
Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to Valentia Community Hospital
Enquiries to Lynch’s funeral directors Valentia
