Maurice Murphy, Ballyegan, Lisselton.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Friday evening from 7 p.m to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Saturday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Maurice being celebrated at 11 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.

Beloved son of the late James and Mary. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his long time friend Jack Griffin, cousins Maurice, Thomas, Gerard, Thomas, Michael (Molyneaux), Mary McCarthy, Delores Chawke (née Molyneaux), Sr. Bernadine, Bernie Mulvihill and Eileen Bolger (née Broderick), other relatives, neighbours and friends.