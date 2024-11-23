Advertisement

Maurice Mossie Shanahan

Nov 23, 2024 13:19 By receptionradiokerry
Maurice (Mossie) Shanahan, Knockbrane, Lixnaw, Co ,Kerry

Peacefully, on November 23rd, 2024, at University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by his parents Julia and Moss, his brothers Michael, Tom, Jack and Denny. Mossie will be sadly missed by his cousins, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Sunday, November 24th, from 2.30 pm to 4.00 pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of Our Lady of Fatima and St. Senan, Irremore, on Monday morning at 10.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Mossie being celebrated at 11.00 am, live-streamed on irremorechurch.com, followed by burial afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw.

