Maurice (Mossie) O’Connor, Racecourse Lawn, Tralee and formerly Barrack St., Castleisland, Co. Kerry, died (peacefully in the wonderful care of Theresa Winter and her team at Aperee Living, Camp), on December 7th, 2023, beloved husband of the late Noreen (died May 2022), dearly loved Dad of Eileen (Slamon), Thomas and Cathy (Harnett) and father-in-law of Colette, Tim Harnett and the late John Slamon.

Sadly missed by his daughters, son, grandchildren Rachel, Ruth & Ethan, great grandson Alex, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (10th December) from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Maurice will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.