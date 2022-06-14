Maurice (Mossie) Kelliher, Woodlands, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly of St. Brendan’s Terrace, Listowel, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Thursday (June 16th) from

5.00 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Friday morning at 11:15 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Mossie will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Rd., Listowel.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Pre-deceased by his parents Mick and Joan and his brother Michael.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Claire, daughter Siobhán, her partner Joe,

grandchildren Freddie and Lily, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.