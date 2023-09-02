Maurice (Mossie) Kearney, Moyvane South, Moyvane. Peacefully, on September 1st, 2023, at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by his infant daughter Mary. Mossie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Mary, daughters Noreen and Brid, sons Mylie and Tommy, sons-in-law John and Eddie, daughters-in-law Sinead and Eilish, grandchildren Rosemary, Aoife, Eamonn, Caoimhe, Muiris, Aideen, Liam, David and Ellemarie, sister-in-law Kathy Flahive, Mary's brothers-in-law Mike Long and Martin Costello, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Sunday evening from 5.00 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to the Church of The Assumption, Moyvane, on Monday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Mossie being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Donations, if desired, to www.kerryhospice.com
