Maurice ‘Mossie’ Fitzgerald, Valentia Road, Cahersiveen and formerly of Knockainey, Co Limerick.
Suddenly, on September 3rd 2023. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Mary. Sadly missed by his wife Ann, daughter Maria, son Niall, brother Vincent, son-in-law Gerard, grandchildren Barbara and Pamela, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace
Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Tuesday, September 5th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. followed by removal to Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church, arriving at 8:30 p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 6th, at 11:00 a.m. Burial afterwards in Relig Chill Fhaoláin. The mass will be live streamed on http://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen.
Recommended
Update expected today on John Egan scanSep 5, 2023 07:30
Tuesday GAA fixtures and resultsSep 5, 2023 07:32
Cork's All-Ireland winning manager steps downSep 5, 2023 07:31
Sarah Lavin sets new national recordSep 5, 2023 07:25
Defending men's champion Carlos Alcaraz into quarter finalsSep 5, 2023 07:24