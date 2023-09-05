Maurice ‘Mossie’ Fitzgerald, Valentia Road, Cahersiveen and formerly of Knockainey, Co Limerick.

Suddenly, on September 3rd 2023. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Mary. Sadly missed by his wife Ann, daughter Maria, son Niall, brother Vincent, son-in-law Gerard, grandchildren Barbara and Pamela, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace

Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Tuesday, September 5th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. followed by removal to Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church, arriving at 8:30 p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 6th, at 11:00 a.m. Burial afterwards in Relig Chill Fhaoláin. The mass will be live streamed on http://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen.