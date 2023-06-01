Maurice (Mossie) Culloty, New York, and formerly of Ballahantourigh Currow, Co. Kerry, died unexpectedly, at his residence in New York, on May 26th, 2023. Predeceased by his loving parents John and Eileen (nee Butler). Sadly missed by his loving brothers Donie, John Joe, and James, sisters Margaret (O' Connor), Helen (Murphy), Maria (Kelly), Sheila (McCarthy) and Áine Culloty, brothers-in-law Con, Tim, and DJ. sisters-in-law Bridget, Mary, and Kathleen, uncle Timmy in London, his nephews, nieces, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews, all extended family, relatives, neighbors and many friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of Mossie's colleagues and dear friends in New York. We are very grateful to you all.

A celebration of Maurice's life will take place at the Pelham Funeral Home located at 64 Lincoln Avenue, Pelham, NY on Thursday, June 1, 2023, between the hours of 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm American Time that is 10pm to 1am Irish Time . Maurice's remains will be repatriated home to Currow, Co.Kerry.

Reposing in Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Sunday evening, June 4th, from 5pm to7pm. Removal from his brother James's residence in Ballahantourigh at 10am Monday morning arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow.

The Mass will be live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow

A Livestream of Maurice's celebration of life in New York can be viewed by clicking HERE.