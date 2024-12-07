Maurice (Mossie) Collins, Caherhayes, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, 6th December 2024. Predeceased by his parents John and Margaret, brother Liam, sisters Noreen and Philomena, Mossie is very sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sons Kieran, Maurice, Neil and Michael, daughters-in-law Gina, Rebecca and Eimear, grandchildren Dylan, Sophia, Katie, Liam, Dara and Tadgh, brothers Joe, Patrick and John, sisters Kathy and Brenda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (V94 AK44) on Monday, 9th December, from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Funeral cortège will depart Maurice’s home on Tuesday, 10th December, at 10.00 a.m. to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish. Interment afterwards in Mountcollins Cemetery.