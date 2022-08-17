Maurice (Moss) O’Donnell, Clash Road, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick,

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday, August 19th from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Funeral cortege will depart the funeral home on Saturday at 10.30 a.m. to The Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Passed away peacefully at St. Catherine’s Nursing Home, Newcastle West, on Wednesday, August 17th 2022.

Moss is very sadly missed by his wife Mary, son Donal, daughters Fiona and Elaine, daughter-in-law Mary, sons-in-law Fran and Denis, grandchildren Millie and James Maurice, sisters Bride (Sorohan) and Nance (Woulfe), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Rest In Peace