Maurice (Moss) Kelliher, Lartigue Village, Clieveragh, Listowel and late of O'Connell's Avenue, Listowel.

Peacefully, on March 10th, 2025, in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Mary, sons Maurice and John, grandchildren Sive and Ailbhe, brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday evening, March 12th, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.15am, with the Requiem Mass for Moss being celebrated at 11.30am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

Advertisement

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry at www.kerryhospice.com