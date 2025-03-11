Maurice (Moss) Kelliher, Lartigue Village, Clieveragh, Listowel and late of O'Connell's Avenue, Listowel.
Peacefully, on March 10th, 2025, in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Mary, sons Maurice and John, grandchildren Sive and Ailbhe, brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday evening, March 12th, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.15am, with the Requiem Mass for Moss being celebrated at 11.30am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.
Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry at www.kerryhospice.com
Recommended
Teenager reported missing from Tralee has been found safeMar 11, 2025 10:10
McIlroy in marquee group for Players ChampionshipMar 11, 2025 08:12
Officers elected at AGM of Kerry Supporters ClubMar 11, 2025 07:59
Tuesday GAAMar 11, 2025 07:56
Tuesday local soccerMar 11, 2025 07:55