Maurice (Moss) Gaire, Duagh Village. Peacefully, on July 27th, 2023, at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of the late Patrick and Joan. Moss will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Betty, sons Francis and Kieran, daughter Teresa, daughter-in-law Martina, son-in-law Stephen, brother Jack, sisters Mary Goff and Fiona Danagher, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Friday evening from 5.00 p.m to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Saturday afternoon at 12.15 p.m, with the Requiem Mass for Moss being celebrated at 12.30 p.m, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh, followed by burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to www.kerryhospice.com. House strictly private, please.
