Maurice McElligott, Grove Road and Main Street, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Funeral cortege will arrive at The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale on Friday at 10.45 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Private cremation will take place at a later date. No flowers please. Donations if desired to the Milford Hospice Home Care Team.

Family Information:-

Maurice passed away peacefully at his home, in the presence of his family, on Monday July 11th 2022.

He is very sadly missed by his loving wife Sheila, children Elizabeth, Marie, Noreen, James and Muiris, sons-in-law Mike, Packie and Matthew, daughter-in-law Melanie, grandchildren Jamie, Kallum, Imogen, Leona, Eoin, Maurice-John and Morgan, sister-in-law Ita, cousins, friends and neighbours.

Rest In Peace