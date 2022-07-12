Maurice Lynch, Mountain View, Killorglin.

Maurice passed away peacefully at home on July 11th 2022. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his loving wife Sheila, sons; John, Maurice, Mike, David & Stephen, daughters-in-law; Diane, Jean & Rose. Julie and his beloved grandchildren; Nicole, Ellie, Ciara, Grace, Fiona, Oisin, Darragh, Cian, Zoey, & Fionn, brother Michael, sister Peggy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing Thursday evening (July 14th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving Friday morning (July 15th) to St. James' Church, Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church